US First Lady travels to Kenya, Namibia

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – UNITED States First Lady, Jill Biden, has embarked on tour to strengthen the country’s partnerships on the African continent.

She is travelling to Kenya and Namibia from today (Wednesday) to Sunday.

The US Embassy in Namibia stated Biden’s engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity and promoting shared democratic values.

The visit follows the US-Africa Leaders Summit late last year where Biden hosted a two-day spousal programme.

This will be Biden’s sixth visit to Africa, first to Namibia and third to Kenya.

An educator, Biden has been America’s First Lady since 2021 following the election of her husband, Joe.

– CAJ News