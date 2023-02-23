South Africa’s fight against graft takes step forward

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE collaboration between the South Africa Regional Centre of Excellence in Integrity (SARCOE) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is a major step in the fight against corruption.

They have agreed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for SARCOE to design and deliver a pilot training course for up to 15 of the NPA’s investigators and prosecutors.

The course is accredited by Stellenbosch University.

The understanding reached between the two parties culminates in SARCOE developing a bespoke training programme for the NPA by co-ordinating with the Law Faculty at the university, which will deliver a blend of academic learning and practical training.

This MoU aims to enhance the retention of lawyers and other staff members at NPA, offer similar training to other such prosecutorial authorities across Africa and not compromise the essential prosecutorial independence and impartiality of the NPA.

“We are naturally delighted and honoured to have reached this understanding with the NPA to develop and deliver a Training Course that could meet the future challenges that the NPA will face as it continues to tackle corruption in South Africa,” said SARCOE co-Founder and Director, Prof. Geo Quinot.

NPA has achieved some success to date investigating and prosecuting cases including foreign corporation ABB, individuals involved in the Eskom scandal and former President, Jacob Zuma.

SARCOE has also welcomed the news that the Investigating Directorate is to become a permanent feature within the South African justice system.

Corruption is denounced as a major hindrance to economic growth and blamed for rampant poverty in South Africa.

It escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic after some government officials and ruling African National Congress members were among those implicated.

– CAJ News