Renewed Sudan conflict claims 27 lives

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SUDAN’S renewed conflict between warring militants Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed the lives of 27 people while 130 others have been injured in El Fasher, North Darfur on Sunday.

According to the United Nations (UN) agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), about 850 people and 170 families were among the displaced to different locations as a result of the escalation.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least 27 people have been killed, including women and children, while about 130 people have been injured,” OCHA stated.

It adds: “El Fasher South Hospital, which has a 100-bed capacity, has surpassed its maximum capacity.”

The UN fears that an estimated 800,000 people in El Fasher might be in extreme and immediate danger as a result of military action intensifying the fighting in Darfur, a development likely to displace millions others.

– CAJ News