SA connected car drivers vulnerable to hackers

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE popularity of connected cars has grown significantly since their introduction to the South Africa market in 2019.

However, many South Africans are unaware of the potential cyber threat connected cars, like all internet of things (IoT) technology, pose if not treated correctly.

This leaves them vulnerable to hackers, who are able to access their network, and ultimately data via their connected car.

Trend Micro Incorporated a global cyber security firm, is planning a new initiative designed to make the connected vehicle ecosystem more secure.

A connected car is a vehicle which can access the internet through an inbuilt connectivity system.

In recognition of the growing importance of and threat to the connected vehicle ecosystem, a standalone competition – Pwn2Own Automotive – will take place next January at Automotive World Tokyo.

“A car is no longer simply a car,” said Emmanuel Tzingakis, Technical Lead: Africa Cluster at Trend Micro.

He explained new vehicles offer systems and components that deliver enhanced computing power but also broaden the cyber-attack surface.

“Through our VicOne subsidiary and now Pwn2Own, Trend Micro protects this fast-growing part of the connected digital world for all global citizens,” Tzingakis said.

He said South Africa still has a long way to go in terms of cyber security.

“Through events like Pwn2Own and ongoing research Trend Micro is doing everything it can to help South Africans keep their networks safe,” Tzingakis said.

Now in its 17th year, Pwn2Own challenges the world’s best hackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities in widely used software and devices before threat actors exploit them.

– CAJ News