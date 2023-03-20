Tanzania the ultimate sunshine tourist destination

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA is the ultimate choice for travellers looking for a sunny destination that offers great value in terms of sunshine.

That is according to BestGamblingSites.com, which was keen to discover destinations tourists can gain the most sunshine from.

Tanzania, the East African country, receives an average of 12,06 hours of sunshine per day during the winter, 33 percent more than Ibiza, with four hours less per day (8,06).

During the winter months, visitors to Tanzania can gain 8,53 hours of sunshine per day, the most sunshine gained of all locations analysed — making it the best-value sunny destination.

Cape Town, South Africa is another best value sunny destination, with 11,47 hours of winter sun per day, meaning tourists can expect to gain 7,94 hours of sun in total.

Malé, the capital of the Maldives, ranks second in terms of average daily sunshine, boasting an impressive 11,88 hours of winter sun.

Visitors to the city in colder months can expect to soak up 8,35 hours of sunshine per day, which is nearly 15 percent more than they would gain in Bali, Indonesia (7,18).

Malé gets a full three hours more sun per day than Barbados in the Caribbean (8,88), although tourists in Barbados can still enjoy a respectable 5,35 hours of sunshine per day.

Malta ranks last, out of all the destinations analysed, offering the least gained daily sunshine for tourists.

Whilst the islands see an average of 6,76 hours of sunshine per day in winter, tourists will gain just 4,53 hours of sunshine.

Ibiza is in 19th place, with tourists gaining just 4,54 hours of sun.

– CAJ News