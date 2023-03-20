Vodacom surpasses 20 million subscribers in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has passed the 20 million subscriber mark in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where it is celebrating a two-decade milestone.

The mobile operator expanded to the vast country on May 1, 2002.

Jorge Soto, Vodacom Congo Marketing and Sales Director, who noted the subscriber achievement was a milestone for the company “despite the many challenges in the market, notwithstanding the increasingly competitive telecommunications landscape.”

In 20 years, the telecom leader believes it has distinguished itself by its strategy, mainly focused on the customer experience.

With multiple technological innovations launched over the years, Vodacom subscribers have been assured of cutting-edge technology to meet their needs.

Looking ahead, Vodacom Congo stated it intends to launch several other innovations to foster inclusion for all and reduce the digital divide in the DRC.

Vodacom Congo thanked its subscribers for the 20 million subscriber milestone.

“Together, let’s continue to connect the DRC. Together, everything becomes possible,” the operator stated.

Vodacom is a major network provider in the DRC, whose telecoms sector was valued at over US$1,4 billion in 2021, when it had over 40 million subscribers.

Other operators are Africell, Airtel and Orange.

– CAJ News