Huawei marks decade milestone in wearables sector

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH over 450 million active users and 130 million smartwatches shipped globally over the past decade, Huawei believes its journey in wearable health is a testament to its vision of a healthier, more connected world.

As the company celebrates the launch of its latest wearable range, the Huawei Watch GT4, the technology firm is also celebrating a milestone in that it has been ten years since it launched its first wearable device.

In 2014, Huawei entered the wearables market with its two-in-one smart band, the TalkBand B1.

Over the next ten years, the brand has expanded its smart wearables portfolio with several smartbands, smartwatches and more.

“As we reflect on the past ten years, it’s evident that Huawei’s relentless pursuit of excellence has not only transformed the wearable technology industry but has also empowered millions of users worldwide to take charge of their health,” Huawei stated.

For the past decade, Huawei reports it has provided consumers with some of the most impressive smart wearable products that push the boundaries of technology.

In 2016, it was the launch of the company’s first proprietary optical vital signs monitoring technology, Huawei TruSeen™ 1.0.

A year later, Huawei developed its own sensor solutions, enabling wearable devices to support six types of dynamic heart and in 2018, theTruSeen™ 3.0 achieved 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring.

In 2019, over 100 million users registered with the Huawei Health App. The app has over 450 million active users globally.

A year later, a high-performance ECG sensor was incorporated into the hardware module of TruSeen™ 4.0, breaking new ground with electrocardiogram detection capabilities and continuous blood oxygen monitoring functions.

By focusing on self-driven research and development (R&D) and foundational scientific research, the brand has produced innovative solutions such as sensors, algorithms and features.

In 2022, the Huawei Watch D launched globally and received a CE certification.

It was the industry’s first wearable device to use hybrid blood pressure measurement technology that allows accurate blood pressure measurement through micro pump pressurization.

The multinational technology brand has accelerated the global growth of research in wearable technology.

It has ten research institutes and three fitness and health laboratories around China, with plans to set up health laboratories in Europe later this year.

– CAJ News