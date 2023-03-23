Northerners take Tinubu to task over campaign promises

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – A GROUP of Nigerians from the north have urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and retained Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to fulfil promises made to Northerners in the just-concluded elections.

The group, under the umbrella Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) revealed there was an understanding with the northerners that made them vote for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the presidential and governorship elections.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu are from the south, in a country where citizens are known for voting along ethnic lines.

“It is gratifying to note that the contribution of voters of the Arewa community in Lagos has helped greatly in securing the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President of AYCF, stated.

“It is even more gratifying that the Arewa community helped to secure Asiwaju’s victory voluntarily, without requesting a dime from the presidential candidate,” he added.

AYCF thus reminded the two politicians “not to forget Promises to Northerners”.

“Most importantly, promise is a debt, and we believe the President-elect and the incumbent governor, whose mandate has just been renewed, are well aware of this truism,” Shettima said.

“We hope they will live up to expectations as soon as possible, especially for a voting population that did not collect a single Kobo before casting their votes for the both the President-elect and the Governor,” he said.

Shettima said his organisation felt duty bound to follow-up on the promise made by Tinubu to all northerners, that of “protecting their image, integrity and safety” including the Arewa community in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Africa’s largest economy.

“We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the President-elect to deliver on his mandate,” Shettima said.

Former Lagos governor Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the February 25 poll.

However, his rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party), have rejected the outcome, alleging vote rigging.

Africa’s most populous country, estimated at 209 million, Nigeria is divided roughly in half between Muslims, who live mostly in the north, and Christians, who live mostly in the south.

“My second term will be an even more inclusive and engaging pact with my people,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

