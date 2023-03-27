Botswana encourages gastronomy tourism

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE launch of a new cook book is another step by Botswana to promote gastronomy tourism, as a way of diversifying the sector.

Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Nani Kereng, has launched the book, “Taste of Botswana”, focusing on traditional meals.

The Mahalapye-based chef and author, Ednah Rosen, wrote the book that is described as a cultural journey through food.

Kereng pointed out Botswana’s Revised Tourism Policy (2021), formulated to develop new products and diversify products offering, identify activities in the tourism value chain for local entrepreneurs and gastronomy.

Tourism is among such.

“This book showcases local cuisine from various destinations. In this sense the book promotes gastronomy tourism which is considered a vital component of the tourism experience,” Kereng said.

She disclosed that food tourism is emerging as an important protector of cultural heritage.

“The sector can assist in creating opportunities, including jobs, most notably in rural destinations,” Kereng said.

Taste of Botswana has over 20 recipes of traditional meals to hearty vegetarian dishes.

It is lauded as a cultural masterpiece that also presents breathtaking photographs of some natural landscapes of the Southern African country.

The World Tourism Organisation (WTO) defines gastronomy tourism as a type of tourism activity characterised by the visitor’s experience linked with food and related products and activities while travelling.

