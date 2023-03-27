Eswatini Air has taken to the skies

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – ESWATINI Air’s eagerly-anticipated return to the skies has finally been realized as the company resumed flights to neighbouring South Africa this past weekend.

The revamped airline’s inaugural flight, on Sunday morning, from the King Mswati III International Airport to the Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport paves way for the airline to fly full throttle into the region.

There was pomp and fanfare as delegates witnessed the first take off of the maiden flight in Lubombo as well as upon its arrival in Africa’s biggest airport, in Johannesburg.

Airports Company South Africa (CASA) welcomed it with the customary water salute upon landing.

On-board were some stakeholders and South African artists.

“We’re excited to welcome Eswatini Airline,” ACSA stated.

“What a great way to start the Easter season,” South Africa’s airports operator added.

The service is anticipated to enhance trade and tourism between the two Southern African countries.

Organisers of the 16th MTN Bushfire encouraged travellers to make the most of the specials run by the airline and reserve their seats, as the countdown to the festival begins.

The Bush weekend, one of Eswatini’s main tourist draw cards, is set for May 26-28.

Eswatini Air is to operate two flights daily to Johannesburg.

Three phases of the company’s commencements of operations are next.

Eswatini Air will resume flights to the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, on April 14.

Services to the South Africa resort cities of Durban and Cape Town, will resume on May 5 and June 2 respectively.

Founded in 2021, with the slogan, “Everyone Must Fly”, Eswatini Air has acquired two Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft, which according to the Brazilian maker, is a regional jet with a capacity of 50 passengers.

