Momentous self-checkout service for Kenyan shoppers

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A SERVICE, said to be the first-of-its-kind in Kenya, allows customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers at the cash counter.

The self-checkout service by Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the country, is anticipated to save time and avoid inconveniences caused by long queues.

It has been launched at the Carrefour store at Westgate Mall in Nairobi.

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, the self-checkout service underlines a ongoing commitment to creating seamless shopping experiences for customers through adopting global best practices and solutions.

“The innovative service will allow customers greater freedom, control and convenience while shopping.”

The self-checkout lane accepts cashless payment options including M-pesa and MyCLUB loyalty points

It will be utilised by customers shopping less than 15 items and is expected to be rolled out in all Carrefour stores in the country following a successful pilot.

Currently, the retailer has 19 stores countrywide, with 15 located in Nairobi. Kisumu and Mombasa are home to two stores each.

According to the 2019 Grand View Research report, the demand for self-checkout systems is expected to increase with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13,3 per cent in marketplace value between 2020 and 2027.

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

– CAJ News