Oppo enters foldables space with Find N2 Flip

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH the launch of the Find N2 Flip, Oppo has made a grand entrance into the premium space of foldables in South Africa’s smartphone market.

Through the phone, which the Chinese smart device maker rates as the best smartphone flip on the market today, Oppo announced it is aiming to set a new standard for cutting-edge smartphone innovation in 2023.

It is the first Find series to be launched in South Africa.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is available from R1 199 (equivalent to US$67,35) on contract for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

“We are excited to bring our flagship luxury device to the South African market,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Operations and Go-to markets for Oppo South Africa.

“The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We created this device to set the new premium standard for innovation worldwide. As Oppo, we are setting the bar with the flip model.”

Faurie said the company continued to set the bar in the use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT) and fifth generation (5G) technologies to be inclusive and accessible, empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected society.

“The Find N2 Flip is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to offering luxury, premium and tech-smart devices that are user-friendly and provide an exceptional user experience.”

According to Oppo, over the past few years, the foldable smartphones trend has captured consumers’ imagination and market share.

Even as foldables are a budding part of the mobile phone industry, the demand for them is increasing. In South Africa, Huawei and Samsung lead the market.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) , foldable phones are expected to account for 1,8 percent of the overall smartphone market by 2025.

Oppo believes the growing investment from smartphone manufacturers has further driven the high demand of foldable phones.

The N2 Flip is said to have lasted for over 400 000 times in folding tests.

It includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus, enables the user to take selfies with the main camera when the phone and closed and preview them using the cover screen.

The foldable is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery and 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo’s and 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging enable a recharge to 50 percent in 23 minutes, said by Oppo to be significantly faster than traditional charging methods.

“Despite its compact size, Find N2 Flip packs a palm and pocket-friendly, feature-rich punch, upgrading the flip phone experience in all areas,” Faurie added.

Oppo reports it spent over four years experimenting on six prototypes of foldable phones with a high focus on style and functionality.

The Find X, a flagship smartphone from the Find series, was launched in 2018. The Find N and Find X50 Pro are lauded as award winners.

– CAJ News