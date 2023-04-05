LaLiga Premium comes to Sub-Saharan Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW partnership allowing mobile network operators to tap into the rapidly growing popularity of LaLiga across Africa has been unveiled.

LaLiga is the Spanish premier football league.

The exclusive partnership between LaLiga and Upstream also creates new revenue streams by providing subscribers with access to unique and exclusive content and features.

LaLiga Premium is the fan-focused online portal. Upstream is a global marketing technology company.

The new partnership provides subscribers with access to unique and exclusive content and features, including access to match highlights with exclusive videos, livematch commentary, podcasts, news, in-game stats, detailed player profiles as well as a game quizzes, fantasy football leagues and branded merchandise from clubs plus cash.

“The African audience is the fastest growing for LaLiga,” said Marcos Pelegrin, LaLiga’s Africa Managing Director.

“People on the continent have a great passion for football and for years we are doing our best to bring our leagues closer to them,” Pelegrin said.

La Liga opened its regional offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Lagos, Nigeria in 2015 and 2016.

“Now, with LaLiga Premium we are bringing all our teams and the stars of our leagues right into the palms of the hands of football fans in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Pelegrin said.

According to the GSMA, there are over 500 million unique mobile subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa, expected to exceed 600 million by 2025, with 60 percent estimated to be smartphone connections, while 3G, 4G and 5G penetration are on the rise as well.

Football is considered the most popular sport in the continent.

“We are thrilled to be partners with LaLiga, one of the largest and most prestigious brands in football,” said Chrysa Karamanidi, Upstream Chief Innovation Officer.

– CAJ News