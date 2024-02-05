Senegal presidential elections postpotned

DAKAR – SENEGALESE President Macky Sall on Saturday announced the postponement of the presidential election originally scheduled for Feb. 25.

The announcement was made in a message broadcast to the nation just a few hours before the start of the electoral campaign at midnight Sunday.

The National Assembly adopted a bill on Saturday to request the six-month postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Twenty candidates were cleared by the Constitutional Council to compete in the polls. President Macky Sall has decided not to run for a third term.

– Xinhua News