ITU resumes preparations for World Radiocommunication Conference

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MEMBERS of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have approved a major report on the technical, operational, and regulatory materials for the preparation of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23).

The report was approved at the conclusion of the second session of the Conference Preparatory Meeting (CPM23-2) held from March 27 to April 6 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, said the global management of radio frequency spectrum and associated satellite orbits is at the heart of ITU’s strategic goals to achieve universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation.

“With the uptake of innovative digital services accelerating worldwide, it is critical that we ensure they are secure, reliable, affordable and accessible, especially to the 2,7 billion people around the world who remain offline,” Bogdan-Martin said.

The CPM Report represents a major step in the preparation for WRC-23 which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 20 November to 15 December 2023.

Over 1 900 participants from 125 ITU member states attended CPM23-2.

Representatives from ITU Radiocommunication Sector Members as well as delegates from various United Nations agencies and international organizations attended.

Mario Maniewicz, Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, said the discussions and consensus achieved during CPM23-2 would pave the way to a successful world radiocommunication conference.

“The outcomes of WRC-23 will have a tremendous impact on the development of innovative, futuristic radiocommunication services that enable secure, faster, and seamless global communications for all,” Maniewicz said.

World radiocommunication conferences, held every three to four years, review and revise the ITU Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum, including satellite orbits.

WRC-23 will be preceded by the Radiocommunication Assembly (RA-23) from November 13 -17, 2023.

– CAJ News