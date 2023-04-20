Top sustainability-related trends in SA revealed

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans are demonstrating a strong desire to understand environmental terms and concepts, such as global warming and climate change.

Data released by Google ahead of Earth Day indicates the country’s awareness and commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

The topics make up the most asked questions on Google in South Africa.

Google’s data also highlights the top trending topics in South Africa, showcasing a growing interest in these areas.

Flooding and heatwaves, such as the severe heatwave experienced in January 2023, are two extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

In that heatwave, temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country.

This caused widespread power outages, crop damage and livestock deaths.

Top trending topics are, flood, heat wave, solar power, environmental, social and corporate governance as well as wildfire, wind turbine, wind power, hydropower and carbon footprint.

The most searched topics showcase a range of environmental subjects that South Africans are eager to explore, including flood, recycling, climate change, used goods, veganism, sustainability and pollution.

“Climate change is one of humanity’s most urgent challenges, and Earth Month is an opportunity for all of us to consider how we can make a difference,” said Siya Madikane, a spokesperson for Google.

The official believes by providing accessible information on environmental topics, Google hopes to empower South Africans to take action for a more sustainable future.

“It’s not just about what Google does; it’s about how we can all work together to protect our planet,” Madikane said.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

– CAJ News