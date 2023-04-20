Zimbabwe tourist arrivals up by 174 percent

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

MOUNT DARWIN, (CAJ News) – INTERNATIONAL tourist arrivals to Zimbabwe increased by more than 170 percent in the past year.

The figures disclosed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country marked its 43rd annual Independence Day celebration indicates that the sector is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It thus is on course to recover from over two decades of decline from negative publicity after political and economic problems and reforms.

“Complemented by an improved country image in source markets and sustained destination promotion, international tourist arrivals increased by 174 percent in 2022,” Mnangagwa said.

This was during an address in the northeastern town of Mount Darwin, where the government held the official Independence Day Celebrations.

Speaking in this town located slightly more than 155 from the capital, Harare, Mnangagwa tasked provincial governments to make the most of the Southern African country’s rich natural heritage and culture to market Zimbabwe.

Mount Darwin in Mashonaland West, which was a focal point of the lengthy liberation war that freed the country from decades of colonialism by British settlers, was a hive of activity on the independence commemoration.

“We continue to call on provinces to ride on our cultural diversity and unique natural heritage to market tourist attractions across the country,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe attained independence on April 18 in 1980.

Tourism is the country’s third largest sector after mining and agriculture and is seen as having the potential to play a significant role in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

– CAJ News