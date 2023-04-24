Radisson Hotel on course to fulfil expansion plan

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – RADISSON Hotel Group believes it is on track to realise its ambitious growth and development plan after a strong start to the year.

It kicked off the year with signing and opening of several landmark properties, with the expansion of nine diverse brands spanning from economy to premium luxury lifestyle brands across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

In the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region, Radisson has accelerated its growth plans with the projected opening of four more hotels with more than 1 800 keys this year.

Regarding Africa, it opened its third Radisson Collection Hotel in Nigeria.

Radisson Collection’s portfolio includes more than 50 properties in development and in operation.

“We kicked off 2023 with strong landmark signings and openings creating more opportunities to our owners and possibilities to our guests,” Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, commented.

“Our unique portfolio of brands for urban and leisure hotels cements Radisson Blu as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe and Radisson as the fastest growing brand in EMEA,” the official added.

The Radisson family of brands has a presence in more than 120 countries, with over 1 700 hotels in operation and under development.

