Vodacom discloses investment figures in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has disclosed it has invested more than U$1,7 billion in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since its creation in 2002.

The mobile operator assured it continued to work towards the emergence of a digital society to better meet the needs of the DRC’s population.

Vodacom Congo disclosed the figures after officials paid a courtesy visit to the Presidential Business Climate Cell, following the launch of the National Business Climate Barometer (BNCA) in February.

This is part of efforts by the government to improve the business climate in the restive country.

The visit was an opportunity for Vodacom Congo to underline its commitment to the vast country and its people for the rise of inclusive digital society.

“A favorable business climate will encourage investment and promote private sector-led economic growth, of which Vodacom Congo continues to be the leader,” said Patricia Katshabala, Vodacom Congo’s Executive Head of External Affairs.

Vodacom Congo provides mobile connectivity and digital financial services to over 20 million subscribers.

This past weekend, it celebrated International Earth Day, with a renewed commitment to protect the environment and fight against climate change in the DRC.

The company has installed 855 solar sites throughout the country, promoting a digital culture in its administration and waste recycling.

For the past two years, as part of its corporate social responsibility, Vodacom Congo has been associated with “MOPEPE Energy Solutions – Ecocar” which is a green initiative made in Congo, working in new technologies, activism against climate change.

More recently, Vodacom Congo entered a partnership on the protection of the environment, focusing on biodiversity (fauna and flora) through digital innovations to raise awareness among the population and efficiently combat wildlife crime.

– CAJ News