Fastjet Zimbabwe unveils new uniform

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE value-based airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, unveiled its new uniform designs marking its readiness for the runway.

Ground staff and aircrew began wearing the new uniform across all its bases in Zimbabwe and South Africa on Thursday (April 20).

“Our new uniform has been designed to make our staff feel proud, comfortable and empowered, ensuring they stand out and excel in every environment,” said Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Group Chief Operating Officer.

“Over the past year, the airline has worked closely in consultation with different departments and colleagues within the business to design a functional, practical and distinguishable uniform. This uniform considers the varying working conditions of our staff while maintaining compliance with the relevant requirements,” Cortes said.

The airline’s new uniform continues to feature the signature yellow and grey colour scheme elements. It combines a traditional look with contemporary fashion characteristics.

The uniform features a patent yellow runway stripe on the new Cabin Crew dress.

There is also the distinctive speedmark in the scarves worn by the female staff. It is represented by a yellow triangular fold on the cabin crew jacket collars and sleeve folds.

In addition, the female cabin crew will wear grey or yellow aprons when performing service duties, while male cabin crew will sport a modern cut grey waistcoat with yellow features.

Male crew and ground staff uniforms have been replaced with a classic grey suit, with an iconic yellow scarf for females and a bespoke tie for male staff, which features the airline’s mascot.

Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said a uniform is a key element of any brand identity and often creates the first impression.

“We welcome this uniform that embodies elegance and functionality while maintaining the stylish signature touch that Fastjet uniforms are known for,” Ndawana said.

– CAJ News