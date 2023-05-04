Rwanda mourns scores killed in floods

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – AT least 127 people have died from floods and landslides in Rwanda, as heavy rainfalls sweep across East Africa.

In the past few days, particularly on May 2-3, excessive rainfall has hit the northern, southern and western provinces of the country.

An unspecified number of people have been injured and others missing.

In addition, scores have been left homeless after houses collapsed.

Two main roads are impassable due to flooding and landslides, according to authorities.

Rescue interventions conducted by the national authorities are ongoing across the worst-hit locations.

The flooding is set to ease in the coming days, with moderate rain expected over most parts of the country.

President Paul Kagame has sent condolences to the affected families.

He expressed solidarity with those affected and wounded.

“We are doing everything within our means to address this difficult situation. I am personally following up the response closely,” the president assured.

East Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change, manifesting itself in floods, heatwaves and the worst drought in years.

Scores have died and thousands displaced in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in recent days.

The East African Community (EAC) has lamented the adverse impacts of climate change in the region as a huge threat to socio-economic development and negatively affecting livelihoods and economies.

Africa suffers the heaviest impacts of the climate crisis.

– CAJ News