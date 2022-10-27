InMotion appoints Mike Smeed as MD

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN-MOTION Ventures has appointed Mike Smeed as Managing Director.

InMotion is the corporate venture capital (CVC) arm of Jaguar Land Rover.

Smeed joins from Chery Jaguar Land Rover, a Shanghai-based joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese car manufacturer, Chery Automobile Co.

He said Jaguar Land Rover’s Open Innovation strategy is putting innovation at the heart of the business, bringing new thinking and opportunities, thus helping accelerate the delivery of the company’s Reimagine strategy.

Smeed said an established (CVC) arm was key to achieving its objectives and InMotion Ventures had an excellent reputation in the market, with an enviable portfolio.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to lead the fund to further success as we closer align with the business’ transformation plans,” he said.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy is centred on transforming the company to an electric-first business, leader in services and technology and carbon net zero company by 2039.

Igor Murakami, Director New Services, Software and Open Innovation for Jaguar Land Rover, welcomed Smeed’s arrival.

“InMotion is a key component of our global Open Innovation programme to accelerate the delivery of Jaguar Land Rover Reimagine strategy,” Murakami said.

– CAJ News