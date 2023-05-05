Zambia seals tourism partnership with major airline

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – TOURIST arrivals in Zambia are set to increase after the Southern African country signed a partnership with one of the world’s leading airlines.

Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zambia Tourism Authority (ZTA) at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Badr Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa, and Matongo Matamwandi, Chief Executive Officer of Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA), represented the two parties.

Emirates and ZTA will jointly explore opportunities to boost visitor arrivals to Zambia by leveraging the airline’s extensive global network of 140 destinations.

The two parties will explore ways to collaborate on key initiatives to promote experiences in Zambia and increase the visibility of the destination within the Emirates network.

Both organisations will also consider various advertising and marketing campaigns to drive inbound visitors to Zambia.

Emirates launched operations to Zambia in 2012.

It has grown the route over the years to offer a daily service with seven flights a week.

– CAJ News