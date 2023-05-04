Western Cape a destination of choice this winter

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Western Cape is the most popular destination for South African travelers this coming winter.

This is based on locals that have already planned stays for that season.

Six Western Cape destinations- Cape Town, Franschhoek, Hermanus, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Stellenbosch feature on the list of the 2023 winter travel trends by Airbnb.

Other destinations are Jeffreys Bay (Eastern Cape), Marloth Park (Mpumalanga) as well as the capital Pretoria and Sandton, both in Gauteng.

The top trending winter international destinations searched by South African guest are Amsterdam (Netherlands), Athens (Greece), Barcelona (Spain), Corfu (Greece), Dublin (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal), London (United Kingdom), New York (United States), Paris (France) and Thira (Greece).

Airbnb reported its guests internationally had already planned stays in over 72 000 cities and towns this summer.

It has introduced Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb, anticipated to offer more affordable ways for guests to experience a destination by staying with a local.

“As we gear up for winter travel, amid lingering economic concerns, now is the perfect time to introduce millions to the magic of staying with a Host,” Airbnb stated.

Founded in 2008, Aibnb operates an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences.

– CAJ News