Manchinchi lodge steeped in Zambian history







from SNIKE MZULAH in Siavonga, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

SIAVONGA, (CAJ News) – MANCHINCHI Bay Lodge is Siavonga’s most recognisable such facility and its name is etched in the history of the country.

This lodge was once a government property in the era of the United National Independence Party (UNIP), which formed the first government at independence.

The administration of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) sold it during the privatization drive when it came to power in 1991.

Record says, in 1991 when the now late founding president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, came to Siavonga for the first time on a one-day working visit, his presidential jet landed at Manchinchi, where he spent a night.

The lodge is proud of its 28 year history.









Situated on Sinadambwe road and right on the peninsula of Lake Kariba, Manchinchi boasts panoramic views of the lake from sunrise to sunset.

Manchinchi is the best destination for social and business outings.

It has 30 rooms which are fully air conditioned with private balconies, all of which have magnificent views of the world’s largest man-made Lake Kariba, also known as freshwater riviera.

All the rooms have en-suite bathrooms, tea facilities, telephone extensions, internet and DStv connection.

This tourist facility also has a restaurant and a cash bar with assorted beverages.

Apart from that, the lodge has an air conditioned conference hall with the sitting capacity of 100 people.

The lodge offers boat rides for a sundown cruise on Lake Kariba.

The swimming pool side, which overlooks the lake also offers a complete relaxation, which makes the guests feel at home.

– CAJ News









