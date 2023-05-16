Boost to Zimbabwe’s Open Skies policy

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THE expansion and frequency of routes by international airlines into Zimbabwe is a boost to the country’s Open Skies policy.

Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said the new routes are a testament to the airline’s commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets.

These planned additional routes to the airline’s domestic network will offer seamless connections for travelers from Harare and Victoria Falls to Zimbabwe’s top domestic tourism destinations of Kariba and Hwange, with scheduled flight connections using Embraer E120, 30-seater turboprop aircraft.

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets we serve. The addition of these leisure destinations will greatly support our vision,” Ndawana said.

“Through our connections from Victoria Falls and Harare international tourists now have access into Kariba. The Fastjet route from Harare and Victoria Falls to Kariba will be a big boost for the resort town. Tourists can now fly directly into Kariba and explore the magical offerings of the town.”

Flights from Victoria Falls and Harare will be supported with outward connections of Marc Air and South West Aviation into the Hwange National Park and the lodges of the Kariba eastern basin as well as the

camps and operations in Mana Pools and the Zambezi.

Marc Air and South West Aviation will be developing a new hub at Kariba along with their existing hubs in Victoria Falls and Harare to support these seamless connections to and from Fastjets services.

“Working closely with our industry stakeholders and partners, including the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, we continue to explore ways to further develop the domestic Zimbabwe flight network,” Ndawana assured.

Zimbabwe’s Open Skies policy aims to enhance the country’s attractiveness to investment and tourism.

– CAJ News