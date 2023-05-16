Lenovo, partners bridge digital-tech gap in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO, the global technology company, has restated its commitment to empowering youth in South Africa.

It is collaborating with partners to create opportunities and support the development of the young people, particularly females.

Lenovo, headquartered in China, hosted the “Youth Code Your Future” event in collaboration with Social Coding SA, Women in Vision and Vuleka SSB High School recently.

The engagement in Johannesburg brought together 70 unemployed youth for a day of coding, mentorship and career development.

Officials said the collaboration with educational institutions to develop and implement initiatives that enhance technology access and digital literacy among students, encapsulates a commitment to enhancing people’s lives through innovative, inclusive and accessible technology solutions.

“The youth are a significant asset in the development of South Africa’s economy, and it is our responsibility to invest in them and provide them with opportunities to succeed,” said Jane Govindsamy, Women in Lenovo Leadership Ambassador at Lenovo, Southern Africa.

“By providing access to knowledge development, personal development training, and programmes, we hope to provide the relevant skills and resource needed for them to take control of their future.”

In attendance were industry professionals from Microsoft, Sumo Technologies and My Mobile ZA.

“We’re committed to driving a revolution in the STEM fields, collaborating with significant partners, to provide solutions that help transform static educational systems into dynamic environments for lifelong learning, and a progressive economy,” Govindsamy assured.

STEM is science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

South Africa, like many other countries in the continent, faces skills shortages in STEM-related fields.

Govindsamy noted a significant gender disparity in STEM fields, including technology-related careers, with girls and women are often underrepresented.

“By prioritizing STEM education, we can unlock the potential of youth and pave the way for a prosperous, technologically advanced future,” she concluded.

– CAJ News