Sudan warring parties continue violating peace deal

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – WARRING parties in Sudan have failed to demonstrate a willingness to protect civilians as fighting continues despite an agreement signed in Jeddah last week.

This is causing further harm to innocent individuals and families in Darfur, the capital Khartoum, and other cities, the Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) warned.

“The agreement signed in Jeddah has yet to be translated into real action by the warring factions,” said Will Meeker, CIVIC’s Africa Director.

The advocate said instead of peace, fighting is reported to have intensified, which inevitably leads to harm to civilians.

“Parties to the conflict have failed to meet their obligation to protect civilians consistent with international law,” Meeker said.

CIVIC called on the international mediators and the warring factions to agree on a ceasefire along with a monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance and accountability.

Explosive weapons with wide area effects, including airstrikes, have been extensively used in Khartoum, harming civilians and causing significant damage or destruction to civilian infrastructure.

Sudan-born and CIVIC’s Country Director in Yemen, Dina El-Mamoun, lost two uncles and an aunt in the second week of the fighting in Khartoum.

Fighting started on April 15.

“We have been robbed of our loved ones, our family history and identity,” El-Mamoun said.

– CAJ News