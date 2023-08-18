Tourism runs in the family for Msimango

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MAKHOSI Msimango grew up in family that was passionate about travelling.

They would make the most of the holidays to visit game reserves and tourism heritage sites in South Africa.

It is this passion that inspired her to pursue a career in the tourism industry, where she is making a mark.

“I was brought up in a Christian family with well educated parents who are both Doctors of education. The bible and education were our bread and butter,” Msimango said in an interview with CAJ News.

“My passion for tourism actually comes from my upbringing. Growing up my family would travel a lot. I took that passion and made a meal ticket out of it” the entrepreneur added.

“I am passionate about my culture and people, hence it was easy for me to build a successful business which specialises in African cultural heritage tourism. Our culture and people are unique to the world and we have a lot to share with the world,” she explained.

The 41-year-old mother of two, who hails from the KwaZulu-Natal, is the owner of the award-winning Ndzenga Tours and Safaris, established in 2012.

It employs 11 people.

Msimango is also the chairperson of Women in Tourism KZN.

An award-winning tourism expert, she prides herself as being the voice of women tourism players from the rural, township and small town communities.

She believes that they were systematically excluded by the minority government and in some way, the current one.

Msimango arranges training in personal and business development which she believes will help women in tourism to be stronger economic key players. She also mentors and trains the youth on entrepreneurship

She mentioned the challenges she faced.

“Being an entrepreneur you are always faced with challenges every day, they are important as they are a learning curve to improve your business model and come up with innovative strategies to solve them and meet your clients needs and wants at the same time. Challenges keep me on my toes, they are a humble reminder to not settle and become complacent.”

Msimango mentioned breakthroughs with her at helm of Women in Tourism KZN.

“Numerous members have had economical empowerment. We advocate and lobby for women challenges in the workplace and business environment. Our rural women in tourism get the opportunities to be hosted by the chapter for the Africa’s Travel Indaba each year.”

Msimango studied abroad and obtained Bachelors Degree in Entrepreneurship.

Among accolades her company has received is the MEC Service Excellence- Lilizela Awards.

– CAJ News