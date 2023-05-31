Babies dying in worsening Sudan civil war

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MORE than 30 babies have died as the health sector takes a battering in one of the areas beset by the ceaseless conflict in Sudan.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the deaths in the Ad Du’ayn town of East Darfur.

WHO disclosed that some of the deaths are due to lack of oxygen because of electricity outages.

The energy challenges are a result of the ethnic clashes perpetrated by rival militias in the East Darfur region. Crisis there has been overshadowed by the civil war that broke out in the capital Sudan on April 15.

WHO has verified 38 attacks on healthcare facilities since the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“Medical supplies are running low across the country and patients are unable to access healthcare facilities to receive treatment,” a humanitarian spokesperson said.

Most health facilities in North, South and West Kordofan are closed while those that are functioning lack supplies and staff.

Rival parties have violated ceasefire agreements, much to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

The International Office for Migration (IOM) noted clashes continued to be reported in Khartoum, particularly in Al Obeid (North Kordofan), El Fasher (North Darfur), Omdurman and Zalingi (Central Darfur).

Instances of looting, including those of United Nations warehouses and premises, intrusions and carjackings have also reportedly continued.

In Zalingi, reports of looting of homes, schools, government institutions, hospitals and humanitarian premises were also reported.

An undetermined number of people have been displaced in schools, mosques and hospitals in affected areas.

