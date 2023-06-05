Mahogany tree species at risk of being wiped out

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – THE iconic pod Mahogany tree is facing extinction in Kariba district.

This is due to its durability and beauty, qualities that appeal to people who carve artefacts for tourism and others involved in manufacturing furniture.

The pod mahogany tree, also known as Mukamba in Shona, is a rare species of a tree found in Kariba and other areas of Zimbabwe, and it has been used for generations as a source of medicine, food and timber.

However, in recent years, the tree has been in demand for its wood used for carving sculptures and other artefacts.

According to local authorities in Kariba, the pod mahogany tree population has declined by nearly 50% in the past decade due to excessive logging by poachers.

This has led to concerns that the tree could soon become extinct if action is not taken to protect it.

The authorities are working with local communities to promote sustainable forestry practices that will help to preserve the tree and other endangered species in the region.

Philmon Dube, the District Forest Extension officer confirmed that the tree was being logged excessively.

“It is a fact that Mukamba tree (Afzelia quanzensis) is at risk of extinction in Nyaminyami rural district if proper action is delayed to address the problem,” he said.

Dube said in order to address the issue, they had launched campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the pod mahogany tree.

“As Forestry officers in collaboration with Nyaminyami Rural District Council (NRDC) and other environmental players (like Carbon Green, African Conservancies and Matusadonha Conservation Trust) we are carrying out awareness meetings addressing the importance of trees and consequences of undermining environmental laws,” he added.

Dube said they were urging the public to be more careful about their use of the wood and to support efforts to protect the remaining trees.

“We are promoting and supporting planting of indigenous trees especially the endangered species like Mukamba, Mubvamaropa etc. NRDC has previously arrested people who trade wood carvings and furniture made from indigenous timber.

“We were doing seed collection of the Mukamba tree working together with World Vision Field Officers at Majazo in ward 9. The seeds will be planted in nurseries and planted on the field during the rainy season in communities,” Dube said.

“We need to take a more holistic approach to conservation that considers the needs of both people and the environment. By working together, we can ensure that the pod mahogany tree and other important species are protected for generations to come,” he added.

“Pod mahogany trees are an important part of our natural heritage, and we need to do everything we can to ensure they are protected for future generations,” said one local conservationist.

“We cannot allow short-term economic gains to destroy these precious resources.”

In an interview with Kariba Today, Tawanda Mapurisa a craftsman who operates near Makuti argued that he got his wood from tobacco farmers, and was not in any way involved in wood poaching.

“I get my wood from tobacco farmers who specialise in cutting wood for tobacco curing. They select the best and then phone us to come and buy the remainders,” he argued.

Sometime back in the 90s, there was Bumi Craft Centre where products from various crafters were exhibited and sold.

A little token was paid to the RDC, Kariba Today was told. The crafters were encouraged to use dead wood only.

– CAJ News