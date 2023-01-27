Huawei unveils Mate50 Pro in South Africa

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Pretoria

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched the Mate50 Pro, the latest member of its flagship Mate series, in South Africa.

The company also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Huawei AppGallery in the country.

The Mate 50 Pro is a triple main camera device (50Mp, 64MP and 13 MP).

It has a 13 MP selfie camera.

Among its industry-first features, the Huawei Mate50 Pro also packs an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera.

It boasts the first 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Huawei Mate smartphone.

The Mate50 Pro is armoured by the ultra-reliable “Kunlun Glass”, which boosts drop resistance by ten times.

Huawei stated the flagship smartphone’s design represents a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics, thanks to the symmetrical Space Ring Design.

The Mate50 Pro has different types of rear covers, namely glass and vegan leather.

The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, said to give the gadget a distinct and elegant finish.

The vegan leather version comes in Orange and is inspired by the radiant orange rays of the sun.

The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming.

It packs a 4700 mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro visit is available for pr-order at Cell C, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.

– CAJ News