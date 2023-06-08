Seals stir hype but danger lurks

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – BEACH goers have been alerted to the danger posed by seals after the animals were spotted in Durban.

“Over the last couple of days, there have been some seals that have visited sections of the south coast of Durban,” stated the KwaZulu-Natal Ezemvelo.

“This is not a common phenomenon in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) so it has created quite a hype among the angling community and general public,” it added.

Among precautions, people must not pose next to or close to a seal but must always maintain a minimum distance of 20 metres.

People must not poke, feed or touch the seal and must not crowd the animal.

People have been urged not to allow their pets interfere with the seal.

People have also been urged not try to chase the animal back to the sea.

If the seal looks injured or in distress, the public should alert the South African Association for Marine Biological Research SAAMBR KZN Stranding Network.

SAAMBR reported recently that a subantarctic fur seal was admitted into the care of veterinary and mammal care staff.

“Being the first seal patient admitted to the SAAMBR rehabilitation facility this year, he quickly became quite the celebrity, and everyone wanted to name him,” the organisation stated.

It was eventually named Armand – after one of SAAMBR technical staff members.

“After receiving rehydration fluids and resting soundly for two days, he seemed to have regained most of his strength and the decision was made to relocate him to a quiet beach in a marine protected area on the KZN lower south coast.”

Before leaving uShaka Sea World, a small patch on the seal’s rear was painted white so that he can be identified if he hauls out again along the KZN coastline.

– CAJ News