Vivo enters partnership with Miss South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO has sealed a deal as the exclusive device partner of the Miss South Africa pageant.

The ambitious Chinese smartphone maker has announced the partnership, coinciding with the launch of its new V27 flagship series in the country.

Vivo unveiled the V27 5G and the V27e at an event in Johannesburg.

The partnership with Miss South Africa is a giant leap in the Dongguan-headquartered firm’s mission to increase its market share in the Southern African country.

Miss South Africa is one of the most revered pageants globally.

Some local beauty queens have won the title and later been crowned Miss Universe, most recently Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

Vivo, which has the biggest market share in China (20 percent), is ranked fifth globally (9 percent).

– CAJ News