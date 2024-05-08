Schools digitisation project expanded in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE schools digitisation project spearheaded by the .ZA Domain Name Authority (.zadna) has reached a significant milestone with the digitisation of two schools in the Northern Cape province.

The Hoërskool Theron Secondary and Emthanjeni Primary Schools in De Aar in Pixley ka Seme District have been connected.

These schools are the first project recipients in the Pixley ka Seme and were launched on May 7 at the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) broadband event, marking the beginning of a transformative journey towards digital education.

“We aim to ensure learners build and mature their digital presence, leveraging these domain names as platforms for teaching and learning,” said Molehe Wesi, Chief Executive Officer of .zadna.

The .za schools digitisation project aims to bridge the digital divide by providing South African public schools with a comprehensive e-learning solution, including .za domain names, school websites, an interactive e-learning platform, and .za email addresses for educators and learners.

The project’s first phase was launched in the Free State province.

“Building on this success, we are excited to announce that the second phase is set to commence in Pixley ka Seme District in the Northern Cape,” Wesi added.

Access to the internet is through the SA Connect programme.

In addition to providing digital infrastructure, the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA) coordinators will conduct digital literacy training for educators and students at beneficiary schools.

– CAJ News