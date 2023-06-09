Aquila receives global Halal in Travel award

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AQUILA Private Game Reserve has been honoured with the esteemed Halal in Travel award for Best Muslim-Friendly Game Reserve.

The renowned Cape Town Big 5 safari lodge received the accolade at the CrescentRating Global Summit held in Singapore.

The event, attended by distinguished guests including Ambassadors of Spain and Türkiye, as well as tourism and other ministers from countries around the globe, recognized Aquila’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests of diverse cultures and various faiths.

Searl Derman, the owner of Aquila, expressed gratification at receiving the accolade.

He emphasised that the award spoke volumes about Aquila’s unwavering commitment to welcoming guests from around the globe, irrespective of their cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs.

“In a time where the world needs more love, understanding, and respect for one another, the recognition of Aquila is especially significant,” Derman said.

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group Marketing and Trade Manager of Aquila Collection, accepted the award on behalf of the game reserve.

In his acceptance speech, he emphasised that the award went beyond the physical attributes of the reserve, such as the on-site prayer room and the services and facilities offered.

“The recognition is a testament to the staff’s dedication to ensuring guests have the freedom to express and practice their respective religions and faiths while on a safari in Cape Town,” van Schalkwyk said.

Aquila has long been recognised for efforts in social upliftment, job creation, conservation and sustainable tourism.

The multi-award-winning safari lodge has consistently demonstrated its dedication to promoting responsible tourism practices while providing an unforgettable wildlife experience in Cape Town.

Its commitment to environmental preservation, community development and wildlife conservation has garnered widespread acclaim and support, ranging from the respected Lilizela and Imvelo awards, to the Steve Irwin Visionary Wildlife Warrior award and Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award.

“We are proud that Aquila Private Game Reserve stands as a beacon of peace, harmony and unity in the global tourism landscape,” Derman concluded.

– CAJ News