Salesforce growth in Africa ahead of global average

by AKAI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SALESFORCE, the customer relationship management (CRM) leader, reports that its growth in Africa is ahead of the global average.

In South Africa, this is hailed as a significant achievement, considering Salesforce set up a legal entity in the country 18 months ago.

Salesforces reports growth in the number of partners and certifications.

In South Africa, partner certifications grew by 61 percent in Quarter 1 2024 while partner certified individuals grew by 58 percent. Partners that hold certifications grew by 39 percent.

Zuko Mdwaba, Salesforce Area Vice President/Africa Executive and South Africa Country Leader, disclosed the figures.

For the rest of Africa, partner certifications for all of Africa grew by 60 percent. Partner certified individuals by 57 percent. Partners who hold certifications grew by 41 percent, as reported at the end of Q1 FY24.

Salesforce said it remains steadfastly committed to helping solve one of South Africa’s key challenges, which is the digital skills gap and job creation.

Last year Ursula Fear, Senior Talent Programme Manager at Salesforce South Africa, announced the Salesforce ecosystem is expected to create 31 800 new jobs and generate US$5,1 billion in new business revenue in South Africa by 2026.

Further to this commitment, Fear has announced Salesforce’s partnership with Collective, a private sector-led initiative aimed at addressing the massive gap between the oversupply of digital jobs and the undersupply of people with the skills to fill them in South Africa.

“It’s a collective effort to equip our country’s youth with the digital skills needed to radically increase employment and make a meaningful contribution to the economy,” she said.

“Salesforce believes business is a platform for change and that it is by coming together that we can do different – Collective X is one of the vehicles through which Salesforce is realising its commitment to fit for purpose skills and sustainable job creation in South Africa.”

Most notable among the solutions announced by Salesforce was the recently launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cloud, a new suite of products designed to be enterprise ready for businesses to leverage the power and potential of generative AI for business.

– CAJ News