Applications for Empire Partner Foundation Inaugural Tech Awards to open soon

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 15th JUNE 2023, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – THE competition will culminate in the awards gala to be held in Johannesburg on 11 November at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

Applications for the inaugural Tech Awards will be open from 1 July 2023. The South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards, soon to become one of the premier annual ICT events in South Africa, will be hosted by the Empire Partner Foundation (EPF) in collaboration with MICT SETA.

The South African Annual Tech for Innovation and Social Impact Awards provide a platform for youth, businesses, startups and innovators to showcase their tech solutions.

The aim is to promote technological innovation, facilitate networking opportunities and provide a platform for market access.

The competition is open to all South African entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 who are creating or co-founding innovative and scalable businesses and organisations that will have a significant impact on the advancement of technology in the country.

Entrepreneurs must focus on the following ten areas: Water, Energy, Unemployment, Health, Agriculture, Housing, Education, Rural, Transport and Security.

“The Annual Tech Awards will give talented youth and entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase a wide range of technologies including software technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, FinTech, EduTech, ESH Tech, Data Tech & Property Tech, Virtual Reality and more,” said Mikhial Mariemuthu, Senior Manager at EPF.

“This annual event will bring together experts, thought leaders and tech supporters to spark discussions, ignite new ideas and inspire new innovations that can drive progress and economic growth within industries.”

Empire Partner Foundation has been pioneering skills development for youth and entrepreneurs in the ICT sector since 2016.

The EPF recognises and celebrates South African talent and locally developed technologies.

The youth-led Empire Partner Foundation is the apex body for technology in South Africa and is tasked with shaping the future of technology in South Africa and its contribution to the economy.

Established to bring South Africa to the forefront of global tech innovation, the Empire Partner Foundation strives to maximise the benefits of continued investment in research innovation, ecosystem collaboration and digital strategies that create new jobs.

12 awards will be presented

• Lifetime Achievement Award

• Tech Industry leaders

• NPO/NGO Impact in Social, youth & Innovation

• Global Impact – Foreign companies making an impact in SA

• Outstanding Women in Tech

• Young /Emerging Innovator Award

• Best Tech Solution Award

• Best Tech Start-up Award

• Best Tech Product Award

• Entrepreneur of the Year

• Social Impact Creator (Company/Project)

• Leadership & Community Builder Award

Timeline

• Open for entries: 01 July 2023

• Closing date for entries: 30 September 2023

• Judging: 01-15 October 2023

• Awards: 11 November 2023

