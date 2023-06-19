Zimbabwe helps meet refugees’ needs

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has contributed more than 4 000 metric tonnes (mt) of the staple maize to meet the needs of refugees living at the Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.

The grain has been contributed to the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP).

The contribution of 4 400mt, comes at a critical time when funding for refugees is limited.

It follows the commitment made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in response to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for pledges towards humanitarian assistance.

“Zimbabwe is committed to fulfil its international obligation to protect refugees and asylum seekers,” said Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

“This in-kind contribution is a clear sign that the country walks the talk. The Government appreciates the partnership with the World Food Programme in ensuring that refugees and asylum seekers domiciled in Zimbabwe are food secure.”

Under the partnership, WFP will cover the costs of transport, storage, handling, milling and fortification of the maize with funds from international donors.

A first batch of 2 170mt will be uplifted in the coming weeks.

“No matter the circumstances that have pushed refugees to flee their countries, we serve them without discrimination and ensure that they are able to put food on their tables,” said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Representative and Country Director in Zimbabwe.

The Southern African country of Zimbabwe has shown solidarity towards refugees, hosting families who have been forced to leave their countries since 1984.

Initially established in 1984 to serve refugees fleeing the Mozambique civil war, Tongogara, in the southwest of the country, is today home to people affected by conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), northern Mozambique, Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, among other countries.

WFP provides food assistance to 12 000 refugees living at the camp every month.

Refugees will receive hybrid rations (in-kind maize and cash), designed to meet the daily nutrient requirements.

WFP’s activities are aligned to Zimbabwe’s national priorities in areas of food and nutrition security.

– CAJ News