China condemns Uganda terrorist attack

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – CHINA has denounced the terror attack that left more than 40 people dead in western Uganda recently.

A majority of those killed during the attack on a local school by suspected members of the rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), are schoolchildren.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, expressed the Asian powerhouse’s condemnation of the terrorist act in the East African country.

“China strongly condemns the violent attacks against civilians, especially students, and expresses deep condolences to the innocent victims and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” he said.

Ning noted China opposed all forms of violence and terrorism.

He assured that China would continue to firmly support Uganda’s efforts to maintain national security and social stability.

Ning was addressing the media at a regular press conference in Beijing.

The terror attack by ADF, an Islamist sect, this past weekend has sparked global censure.

Relations between China and Uganda have been solid since the two countries formalised ties in 1962.

– CAJ News