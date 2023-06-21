Kariba gorge, Zambia’s untapped natural wonder

from SNIKE MZULAH in Siavonga, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

SIAVONGA, (CAJ News) – KARIBA Gorge is a large, untapped natural mountain opening through which water from Zambezi River flows.

The gorge is located downstream of the Kariba dam, about 20 to 30 minutes’ walk in Siavonga, a district in the Southern province of Zambia. It also borders Zambia and Zimbabwe.

A lot of tourist activities can be done along the gorge and these range from water aerial and terrain activities like mountain biking, paragliding, rafting, waterskiing, canoeing and fishing on the Zambezi River.

The gorge is also perfect for people who want to take up extreme sports like rock climbing and adventure caving.

The gorge is also believed to have been the home to large numbers of wildlife and the local Tonga people before they were displaced during the construction of Kariba dam in 1955.

Siavonga tour guide, Joseph Simalambo says if well packaged, Siavonga can beat Livingstone in terms of attractions.

“Siavonga has a lot of tourist attractions, one of them is the Kariba gorge. It is one of the best natural wonders but little or nothing has been done to market it. I think if well packaged, Siavonga can beat Livingstone in terms of tourist attractions,” he says.

He suggests that the Zambian government through the Ministry of Tourism should find a way of opening up Kariba downstream to enable people access to the underutilised gorge.

At the moment there is no road or a proper way to enable people to access the gorge. “There is a need for a road from the dam wall going downstream, even a walk bridge to enable tourists to have a good view of the gorge.

“We need to open up the Zambezi River below the dam wall for tourist activities and the creation of walking and hiking trails and other tourist activities,” says Simalambo.

– CAJ News