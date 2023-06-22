Zimbabwe tax collector denies losing records

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has dismissed some media reports alleging it lost tax records of some clients.

Media reported these tax records date back to six years ago.

“It is important to note that ZIMRA has not experienced a system crash or hacking of any of its servers,” Francis Chimanda, from the ZIMRA Corporate Affairs office, stated.

He explained the request for information from clients was for the purposes of updating taxpayer records since clients sometimes change physical addresses, email addresses, public officers, contact details, tax accountants as well as where there was missing information.

ZIMRA is working on migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS), which will be more efficient and will simplify business processes through the use of automation.

“The Authority is encouraging all taxpayers to update their master data information for effective communication,” Chimanda said.

– CAJ News