Oppo makes history with Reno 10 series in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN a world-first, Oppo will this month unveil the Reno 10 series in South Africa.

This comprises the Reno10 Pro Plus first, followed by the Reno10 Pro.

South Africa will be the first country to lead the market with this series.

According to the Chinese-headquartered company, South Africa is a growth market for Oppo, as it is open to new players and discerning when it comes to the value and quality that consumers invest in purchase decisions.

Oppo regards South African consumers as savvy and tech-forward, with high expectations of aesthetics, reliability, and value, all of which the Oppo Reno10 Pro Plus deliver, the smart devices maker said.

“The Reno10 Pro Plus brings to life our ethos of creating technology for humankind,” stated Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market and Operations of Oppo South Africa.

“With a best-in-market portrait camera, you’re able to perfectly capture any and all of life’s moments in absolute clarity, no matter the time, distance, or disturbance. At Oppo, we understand that a picture is worth a thousand words, and we want to create a smartphone society of empowered storytellers.”

With a 64MP Telephoto Portrait camera combined with the Portrait Expert Engine, the Oppo Reno10 Pro Plus is described as enabling the highest quality portraits to be captured due to having the largest telephoto lens of any smartphone currently available.

The Ren10 Pro+ is said to boast next-generation innovation in SUPERVOOC fast charging that charges the device from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes or 100 percent in 29 minutes.

Among the world’s top three manufacturers, Oppo has also increased its share of the high-end market significantly.

In South Africa, where it launched in 2020, Oppo believes it is already making waves as a fresh alternative to well-established brands because it offers world-leading innovative and premium technology at a highly competitive price point.

– CAJ News