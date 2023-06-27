MTN diversifies into independent power production

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa is to become an independent power producer (IPP), by harnessing the power of multiple generation technologies.

This will include additional solar, gas and battery energy systems, in one plant at its head office in Fairlands, Johannesburg.

The plant will be a first in South Africa with five different generation technologies being housed in one plant, with a full load of 4,5MW during load shedding, the operator said.

MTN SA’s head office hybrid facility currently has a 2MW gas tri-generation system, a 330kW Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Plant and a fleet of backup diesel generators.

MTN SA now intends adding a 4MW Grid Tie Solar System (5MWp) and a 2MW/6MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to the existing plant.

Phase 2 of the project will see a further increase in solar and battery energy with the potential opportunity to feed energy back to the power grid.

This, in turn, will also drastically reduce MTN’s carbon emissions footprint.

By embracing clean embedded generation technology MTN will be able to go off the grid.

As an IPP, MTN will be able to assist the City of Johannesburg to generate power in peak periods

“We are pioneering embedded generation technology and making swift progress,” said MTN Chief Executive Officer, Charles Molapisi.

“Everything is on track for us to soon become an IPP in our own right, allowing us to better manage our energy when load shedding strikes.”

Molapisi said with climate change posing an immediate threat to the future, MTN is taking action to harness technology and innovation to accelerate change.

“Low-carbon and carbon-zero approaches will ensure we achieve our climate goals, while ensuring we leave a country that future generations can be proud of,” he concluded .

– CAJ News