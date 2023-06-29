Vic Falls charms Villa captain McGinn

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – SCOTTISH football star, John McGinn, is the latest high-profile figure to be charmed by Victoria Falls.

The captain of English Premiership side, Aston Villa, landed in Zimbabwe’s tourism capital on Tuesday, alongside his fiancée, Sara Stokes.

His teammate, the Zimbabwean Marvelous Nakamba, recommended the “Vic Falls” to the pair.

Nakamba is back in the country on a season’s break.

“Marvelous Nakamba told me every day that I should come to Zimbabwe, that it’s a beautiful country,” the 28-year-old said.

McGinn, skipper for both club and country said after being charmed by the natural environment, beauty and wildlife in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, where he came through, he hoped to enjoy their stay in Victoria Falls.

It is his first time in Zimbabwe.

“I had an experience with the animals in South Africa,” he said.

“I am not used to seeing lions and elephants. It was an amazing experience and now I am not scared anymore. I am hoping to see some more animals in Zimbabwe,” added McGinn.

He said he was impressed with the hospitality and love for English Premiership by locals upon landing at the Victoria Falls Airport.

McGinn and his partner were expected to visit the Victoria Falls Rainforest and do bungee jumping as well as game drive, among other activities.

They are staying at a secluded five-star hotel along the Zambezi River.

A number of top international celebrities, including sports personalities, have visited Victoria Falls before.

McGinn’s tour is well-deserved after a grueling 2022/23 season in which Villa initially flirted with relegation but eventually qualified for Europe for the first time since 2010.

– CAJ News