Namibia health sector in major tech transformation

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – GENERAL healthcare across Namibia are poised for a major improvement following the launch of a project by Fujifilm South Africa and medical distributor, Uni Medical Supplies.

They have commissioned Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art Synapse Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) platforms.

This is the largest deployment of its kind in Namibia, with several sites now linked, even though the hospitals are considerable distances apart.

The platforms will serve Katutura State, Onandjokwe State, Oshakati State, Rundu Intermediate and Windhoek Central Hospitals.

Taro Kawano, Managing Director of Fujifilm South Africa, said Fujifilm’s healthcare division was dedicated to a healthier world.

“I truly believe our Synapse RIS/PACS platform will help improve the overall health and well-being of the Namibian citizens,” the official said.

“We thank the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services for seeing the value of this platform and the benefits it holds for the country’s healthcare system.”

Uni Medical Supplies was instrumental in planning and installing the Fujifilm Synapse RIS/PACS system across the country, with it going live in March of this year.

It won the tender from Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2021.

Fujifilm’s Synapse RIS/PACS system ensures the efficient management of information related to radiological examinations across hospitals. The RIS platform helps with the scheduling and reporting of radiology appointments.

Imagery acquired from there, whether CT scans or x-rays, is then digitally stored on the PACS system, from where doctors can view the images and diagnose the patient.

This allows for the ability to remotely diagnose patients from outlying areas.

Through the Fujifilm Synapse RIS/PACS system, all the data and imagery doctors need can be viewed digitally almost immediately.

Fujifilm’s Synapse RIS and PACS platforms have been successfully implemented across numerous hospitals across the globe, including in Japan, the United States of America, India and South Africa.

– CAJ News