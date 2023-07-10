Huawei launches Pangu Models 3.0, Ascend AI Cloud service

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched its Cloud Pangu Models 3.0 and Ascend Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud services, guided by purposes of reshaping industries, honing technologies and sharing success.

Zhang Ping’an, Huawei’s Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced the launch at the opening of the recent Huawei Developer Conference (HDC.Cloud 2023).

Huawei revealed the Pangu Models 3.0 will focus on building up core competitiveness and helping customers, partners, and developers operationalize AI and drive real value creation across industries.

With Ascend AI cloud services, a single compute cluster can provide 2 000 petaFLOPS of compute capacity, and a 1 000-card cluster can train a multi-billion parameter model for an uninterrupted 30 days.

More reliable AI computing power has helped make large models more accessible than ever to industry customers.

“Huawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant, making them more productive and efficient. We will uphold our mission of ‘AI for Industries’, and use Pangu models to reshape all industries with AI. Every developer will have the power to change the world,” Ping’an said.

Huawei Cloud Pangu models were designed to focus on the practical needs of specific industry scenarios. The newly-launched Pangu Models 3.0 use a “5+N+X” three-layer architecture.

Ping’an said Pangu models were born to serve industry-specific needs, and we are here to help customers from every industry to develop and use large models to solve their problems in ways never seen before.

Today, Pangu models are being used in government services and a wide range of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, drug research and development, coal mining and railway.

In addition to better AI models, Huawei Cloud enhances the underlying technologies that power AI.

Pangu models are also integrated into Huawei Cloud products and services as a massive productivity boost.

The annual HDC.Cloud for this year officially kicked off in Dongguan, China last week, with branch sites in more than 30 cities across China and over ten countries globally.

Developers from all over the world have been invited to attend this event, either in person or online, to discuss the booming AI industry, the new opportunities it has created, its latest applications, and their experiences working with AI.

