Nigeria records growth in broadband penetration

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has recorded a 7,7 percent increase in internet subscriptions over the past year.

Latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry regulator, show that internet subscriptions stood at 151 million in June 2022.

This represents a month-on-month increase of 0,4 percent or 650 000 new subscriptions.

The figure implies a density of 76 percent in a population estimated at 200 million, placing Nigeria well above the African average of 37 percent, according to Satista.

Coronation, the market watcher, noted telecom operators have ramped up subscriber identity module (SIM) registration and Nigeria Identity Number (NIN) enrolment capacity after the partial deactivation of the lines of users yet to link in April 2022.

MTN Nigeria (MTNN) accounted for the largest share (42,3 percent) of total internet subscriptions among the mobile network operators.

Based on MTNN’s first quarter 2022 results, service revenue grew by 22 percent yearly.

MTNN recorded the highest monthly increase in subscriptions of (1,1 percent), this was followed by Airtel (0,9 percent).

Glo remained unchanged while 9mobile recorded a decline of 2,6 percent.

Coronation noted the segment continues to benefit from growth in subscriptions and increased usage from existing subscribers.

“This is partly driven by adjustments to hybrid work structures.”

Latest national accounts indicate the telecommunications segment grew by 14,5 percent yearly in first quarter 2022, compared with 5,3 percent in the fourth quarter 2021.

– CAJ News