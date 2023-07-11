Momentous chapter in SA domain sector transformation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE diversification of the domain name industry in South Africa has taken a step further with the recent graduation of 14 learners after completing the domain name system (DNS) Practitioner Programme.

ZA Central Registry (ZACR) launched the programme for the first time in 2016.

The year-long programme is aimed at addressing the economic disparities and lack of opportunities faced by individuals from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly unemployed youth with no formal tertiary education.

The class of 2023 are the next generation of the DNS practitioners expected to bring a change and make a difference to the sector.

The learners who successfully completed the programme are Paul Diamonds, Tshepang Letsholo, Thabo Mafa, Hlayisani Makaringe, Sifiso Makhubo, Mpho Maluleke, Dineo Motau, Xolani Mthembu, Zola Mtshizana, Ntsako Ngwenya, Rosa Sello, Sipho Shangase, Sibusiso Thobela and Florence Tshabangu.

Ngwenya stated, “Education is a key that unlocks your future and can never be taken away from you.”

The graduation held at the Premier Hotel in Midrand signals a new chapter in the domain industry’s transformation agenda.

By equipping these graduates with the necessary skills, resources, and practical experience, the programme has paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Under the auspices of a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) program, ZACR invited several key stakeholders to join forces to make this programme possible.

The core objective was to empower learners with the necessary skills to start their own domain name registrar, reseller or ancillary businesses, thereby addressing the dearth of employment opportunities in the field.

MICT SETA provided some of the financial support that made execution of this transfer of skills possible. A partnership was forged with training specialist Falcon Business Institute.

The learners also received specialised technical domain name management training from Posix, a pioneer in developing and maintaining DNS.

Afrihost, B&D System Engineers, DNS Business, Domains.co.za and Okuhle Digital were workplace training partners.

– CAJ News