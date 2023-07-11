New e-visa to increase travel to Equatorial Guinea

from JEAN OSCAR-PIERRE in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Central Africa Bureau

MALABO, (CAJ News) – INBOUND travel to Equatorial Guinea is projected to increase – thanks to a new portal that is accessible across the globe.

The government has on-boarded VFS Global as the technical partner to offer a new electronic visa (e-visa) service that will enable a faster and more convenient application, processing and issuance of visa for leisure and business travellers.

This is part of the government’s endeavour to encourage tourism and business-related travel to the country.

The new e-visa service is available for travellers across the world immediately.

Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea, said, “With our new Evisa Service, tourists and business people from all over the world can easily, securely and faster get a visa to travel to Equatorial Guinea and are most welcomed.”

Since 2002, VFS Global has been offering online visa solutions that enable applicants to apply for their visa on the move from any time or any place.

This includes promotion of the respective locations- Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Suriname, Thailand and Vietnam – and airlines as the destination or travel partner of choice.

“With a globally accessible portal that is accessible by all nationalities across the world, we expect an increase in inbound travel to this hidden gem in Central Africa,” said Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global.

– CAJ News